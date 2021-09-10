Here's Why Shang-Chi And Eternals Might Not Get Released In China

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is off to a rocky start in China. "Black Widow" still hasn't been released and the future of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Eternals" is in doubt.

"Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu and "Eternals" director Chloé Zhao are both Chinese-born, but they've each run into trouble now over comments they made earlier in their careers about China. This week, Deadline reports that an old 2017 interview with Liu resurfaced, where he spoke of his parents' experience living under Communist rule, and where he referred to China as a "third world" country with people "dying of starvation."

This caused a stir on Chinese social media, making it unlikely — amid ongoing geopolitical tensions with the U.S. — that the Chinese government and its propaganda arm will approve "Shang-Chi" for release. "Eternals" may now also face a tough road to release given the previous situation with Zhao.

Liu is Canadian but Zhao is still a Chinese citizen, and earlier this year, she became the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for Best Director. In a 2013 interview, however, she had criticized Chinese censorship, only to find her own film at the receiving end of it in 2021. In her home country, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) censored any online mention of her film, "Nomadland," which also won Best Picture.