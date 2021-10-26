The 2021 Box Office Is Already Projected To Finish 80% Ahead Of 2020

2020 was, without exaggeration, downright apocalyptic for the movie business. The pandemic took its toll on a great many industries, and there were certainly more important things to focus on last year than heading to a theater to see "Tenet." That said, the impact on a business that employs a great many people cannot be understated. To make matters worse, the recovery was slow-going in the early months of 2021. But today brings some good news for anyone who values the theatrical experience, be it from the side of business or pleasure.

As reported by Deadline, Gower Street Analytics now predicts that the 2021 global box office will top out between $21.6 and $22 billion. Should that prove true, it will put the year's total 80% above 2020, when ticket sales topped out at just $12.4 billion. Last year, not a single movie topped $500 million globally, with the China release "The Eight Hundred" raking in the most with $461.4 million. The highest-grossing American movie was "Bad Boys for Life" ($426.5 million), which made most of its hay before Covid effectively closed down the U.S.

The uptick in projections has to do with a bangin' October, which saw movies like "Halloween Kills" ($90 million), "No Time to Die" ($525 million), "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" ($352 million), and China's smash hit "The Battle at Lake Changjin" ($828 million) absolutely crush it. Plus, "Dune" has exceeded expectations in the early going. So much so that October 2021 should earn around $3.2 billion, which is just 4% behind the average for the month from 2017 to 2019. That is a very good sign for the future.