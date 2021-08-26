Jurassic World: Dominion Asks A "Single Question," And Tasty Humans Won't Like The Answer

The "Jurassic World: Dominion" CinemaCon panel may have neglected to school attendees on the finer aspects of previous dinosaur media (shout-out to the BBC "Walking With Dinosaurs" specials, while we're at it!), but it at least delivered on actual teases for the upcoming blockbuster. According to Variety, the mostly behind-the-scenes featurette gave a first look at the return of the original trio of Sam Neill's Alan Grant, Laura Dern's Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm. Importantly, Variety notes that Dern's classic pink shirt and khaki shorts look is getting "a sophisticated update."

The sizzle reel started with a never-before-released clip of Spielberg on the set of "Jurassic Park," discussing the cane belonging to Richard Attenborough's John Hammond that held a piece of fossilized amber with a mosquito inside. As explained in the first film, mosquitoes provided the key to cloning dinosaur DNA and making the park possible in the first place and, based on the "Dominion" teaser poster as well as the IMAX first-look footage, it appears to play a large role in this film as well.

Comic Book (via IGN) has even more details on the CinemaCon footage, which featured returning cast members Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reminiscing about the original film. As Dallas puts it, "I cried the first time I saw dinosaurs" and Trevorrow promises that "Dominion" will be "...a celebration of the franchise. It concludes a story that Stephen Spielberg started in 1993." These quotes and interview soundbites are interspersed with footage of returning creatures like the mosasaur (the ocean reptile seen both in "Jurassic World" and again early on in "Fallen Kingdom"), dinosaurs loose in a city, velociraptors, and the entire cast of originals and new faces coming face-to-face with the T-Rex.

"Jurassic World: Dominion" is set for release on June 10, 2022.