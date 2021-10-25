Dune Succeeded At The Box Office, But A Sequel Might Be Riskier

"Dune" taking in $40.1 million set a new high-mark for Warner Bros. this year, as no other movie released by the studio in 2021 had a better opening weekend. All of the studio's films have been released day-and-date on HBO Max in the U.S., meaning that subscribers can stream those movies on the same day they hit theaters. That, for obvious reasons, has cut into the box office for many titles. Though the likes of "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "The Conjuring 3" have still found success. It's been a mixed bag.

In any event, Villeneuve was quite adamant that he had crafted the movie for the theatrical experience. And, indeed, this project came together long before the pandemic was on Hollywood's minds. Warner Bros. saw this as a major franchise play, which is why they ambitiously billed this movie as "Part One," clearly paving the way for a "Part Two" to come. The current circumstances certainly didn't help to mitigate any of that risk. However, demand for this movie and its A-list cast proved to be enough. Though "enough" may well be the keyword here.

"Dune" comes with a budget said to be in the $160 million range. Accounting for marketing, the movie likely needs to make somewhere in the neighborhood of $400 million to break even. Though, in this case, the HBO Max numbers will be factored into the studio's decision-making. As of this writing, thanks to a robust overseas turnout thus far, the movie sits at $220.7 million. It's well on its way to breaking even. But is that enough to justify another expensive adventure on Arrakis? Probably, yes. That being said, for as much as this movie was hugely risky on its own, the presumed follow-up may be even riskier, with potentially huge losses or earnings sitting on either side of that cavern of uncertainty.