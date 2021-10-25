Halloween Franchise Slashes Its Way Past $700 Million At The Box Office

Thanks to the success of "Halloween Kills" over the past week and change at the box office, the iconic horror franchise has passed a major milestone. The "Halloween" series has now slashed its way past the $700 million mark worldwide, cementing it as not only one of the most enduring horror franchises of all time, but one of the most financially successful. Plus, Michael Myers still has a long way to go, with "Halloween Kills" just getting started, and "Halloween Ends" still waiting around the corner.

According to The Numbers, with the latest weekend's haul factored in, "Halloween Kills" has earned $90.9 million worldwide. That puts the franchise, overall, at $709.8 million. That impressive total spans 12 movies and more than four decades, dating back to the original John Carpenter slasher classic, which first hit theaters in 1978. Of note, the combined budgets for the movies total just $113.3 million, meaning that they have earned roughly 6.25 times that at the box office. Not to mention what has been earned through home video, merchandise, and other revenue streams.