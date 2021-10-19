The Huge Box Office For Halloween Kills Seemingly Says A Lot About Peacock

Before diving into why this perhaps should be viewed as a blow for Peacock, let's break down the numbers. After having its numbers adjusted down slightly come Monday, director David Gordon Green's "Halloween Kills" took in a terrifyingly good $49.4 million domestically over the weekend. It's only made $5.4 million internationally as its rollout hasn't truly begun, in earnest, overseas yet, so we'll focus on domestic numbers for the time being.

For context, 2018's "Halloween," which ranks as the highest-grossing slasher flick of all time, earned $76.2 million on its opening weekend, not contending with a pandemic or any major competition. By contrast, "No Time to Die" was entering its second weekend as well, with "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" also continuing to gobble up consumer dollars. This to say, even if we take out the streaming release altogether, this would be considered a huge win. Especially when we consider the relatively modest $20 million production budget (not accounting for marketing). There is no question this movie is going to make Blumhouse and Universal a lot of money, and it makes the already planned "Halloween Ends" a safer bet than it was before.

What's perhaps most impressive is the fact that it has overcome critical opinion to accomplish this. The 12th entry in the "Halloween" franchise currently boasts a not-so-great 39 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though that audience rating is far better, currently at 71 percent. This appears to be a bit more of a crowd-pleaser. "Halloween" 2018 sits at 79 percent with critics and 70 percent with audiences on the site.