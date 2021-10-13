No Time To Die Might Need To Earn $800 Million To Make A Profit

As we fastly approach the second weekend for "No Time to Die" at the domestic box office, some sobering numbers have emerged. Specifically, it has been revealed that the latest "James Bond" movie, serving as Daniel Craig's fifth and final installment, will need to make north of $800 million before it can become profitable. That is, to say the very least of it, a lofty goal for any movie at any time, but especially as we're still emerging from the pandemic. Or trying to, anyway.

As reported by Variety, director Cary Joji Fukunaga's latest entry in the long-running franchise needs to make somewhere between $800 and $900 million to get out of the red. That is an astonishing figure for many, many reasons. Not the least of which is that only two previous "Bond" movies — "Spectre" ($879.5 million) and "Skyfall" ($1.11 billion) — have ever cleared that mark. And neither of them had Covid to contend with.

This is particularly irritating, as the movie has thus far already earned well over $300 million worldwide and had a solid, if uninspiring, $56 million debut domestically. Making matters worse, "No Time to Die" is nearly three hours long, which means theaters can squeeze in fewer showings in a given day.