No Time To Die Proves Bond (Still) Doesn't Depend On America

"No Time to Die" opened to $56 million in its first frame at the domestic box office. Excitement ran a little high when the movie earned $6.3 million in Thursday night previews, a record for the franchise domestically. However, it appears that it was a bit front-loaded with eager fans who had been waiting a long time to see Craig return as 007. Not only had it been years since "Spectre," but this movie had been delayed multiple times as a result of the pandemic.

That signaled that the movie could be heading to a $70 million opening — or even higher. So when the numbers came in, for some, it was a bit underwhelming. That said, it is literally only Craig who has had bigger openings in the States with his previous Bond movies "Quantum of Solace" ($67.5 million), "Spectre" ($70.3 million), and "Skyfall" ($88.3 million). So, especially under the current circumstances, $56 million is quite good. Only several movies, such as "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Black Widow," "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," and "F9," have had bigger opening weekend in the COVID era.

The big takeaway here is that, for various reasons, we shouldn't really have expected a James Bond movie to open as big in the U.S. as, say, a new Marvel movie. Even "Skyfall," the highest-grossing movie in the history of the franchise, didn't quite do superhero movie numbers on its opening weekend domestically. In the end, it only made 27.4 percent of its $1.11 billion at the domestic box office. The fact of the matter is that Bond is a global franchise and the U.S. is just one part of the equation. And the U.S. is proving to be a big enough part of that equation, in the early going anyway, this time around.