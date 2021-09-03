Dune Sequel 'Ready To Go' For 2022 If Greenlit, Says Director Denis Villeneuve

Villeneuve has already done the hard work of deciding what to have in "Part One" and what to keep for "Part Two." Some of the concepts and characters he held back, such as Feyd-Rautha, may surprise "Dune" fans. His decision to hold certain things for the sequel, however, was driven by balancing the first movie's length with making sure key parts of the book got their due on screen.

"I didn't want to sacrifice elements," he said when asked why certain parts were saved for "Part Two." "Where we end right now, I thought was the perfect way to feel ... we feel that Paul [the character played by Timothée Chalamet] has a completed arc, as a character for the first part. His relationship with his mother, we feel that there's something that is not a closure but something relevant there, and to keep enough stuff for the second one."

Villeneuve also unsurprisingly emphasized that "quality will be the priority," for "Part Two." Given that the first movie took up all of his time for over two years, we'll still likely have to wait a few years for the sequel, even if "Part Two" gets greenlit tomorrow.

While Villeneuve's focus is on launching "Dune: Part One" and hoping "Part Two" gets off the ground, his grand vision for adapting the "Dune" universe to the screen encompasses three films and two of Herbert's books:

"I envision the adaptation of two books, 'Dune' and 'Dune Messiah.' I said, 'Okay. As a filmmaker, as a screenwriter, I know how to do this.' So we decided to split the first novel in two. So now we have to have three movies. Those movies are very long to make. So for my mental sanity I decided to just dream about three movies, because I'm a big fan of all the novels. After that, I'll see where I am. But I will say that I want to focus on the aspect of these three movies right now.