Robert Pattinson Would Love For A Batman Sequel To Adapt One Infamous Comic Storyline

It feels like we're legally mandated to have a new Batman movie every few years, so it's no surprise that Matt Reeves, director of the upcoming "The Batman" movie starring Robert Pattinson, is already talking about his film's franchise material. Maybe one day we'll run out of Batman storylines to explore, but today is certainly not that day and luckily for Reeves, it sounds like Pattinson is fully onboard. Since "The Batman" doesn't hit theaters until March 4, 2022, its still way too early to tell if audiences will jump on that bandwagon, but it is a good sign that Reese and Pattinson are pleased enough with their work that they want to keep the good times rolling.

Perfectly in sync, both Reeves and Pattinson name dropped the 1988 story arc "A Death in the Family" as a plot they'd love to explore in the next Batman movie if they get the chance. The arc centers around the death of the second character to take on the role of Robin, the teenaged Jason Todd. His character was introduced in 1984, but had become unpopular with fans by the late '80s. In response, DC set up a number that fans could call and vote on Todds's fate, which was a truly innovative experience for the time. A slim majority of fans voted for Todd to die, so he was beaten by the Joker with a crowbar and then killed in a grizzly explosion. Todd's young age combined with his brutal death made the arc slightly more controversial and tilted the franchise into the darker tone most people associate with Batman.