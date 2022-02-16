Robert Pattinson Would Love For A Batman Sequel To Adapt One Infamous Comic Storyline
It feels like we're legally mandated to have a new Batman movie every few years, so it's no surprise that Matt Reeves, director of the upcoming "The Batman" movie starring Robert Pattinson, is already talking about his film's franchise material. Maybe one day we'll run out of Batman storylines to explore, but today is certainly not that day and luckily for Reeves, it sounds like Pattinson is fully onboard. Since "The Batman" doesn't hit theaters until March 4, 2022, its still way too early to tell if audiences will jump on that bandwagon, but it is a good sign that Reese and Pattinson are pleased enough with their work that they want to keep the good times rolling.
Perfectly in sync, both Reeves and Pattinson name dropped the 1988 story arc "A Death in the Family" as a plot they'd love to explore in the next Batman movie if they get the chance. The arc centers around the death of the second character to take on the role of Robin, the teenaged Jason Todd. His character was introduced in 1984, but had become unpopular with fans by the late '80s. In response, DC set up a number that fans could call and vote on Todds's fate, which was a truly innovative experience for the time. A slim majority of fans voted for Todd to die, so he was beaten by the Joker with a crowbar and then killed in a grizzly explosion. Todd's young age combined with his brutal death made the arc slightly more controversial and tilted the franchise into the darker tone most people associate with Batman.
A Death In The Family
Of course, that darkness is the appeal for Reeves and Pattinson. In their interview with ComicBook.com, Pattinson even made a joke about the character's age, saying:
Yeah but he has to be 13. That's the only way I'll accept it! No, I love 'Death in the Family' and stuff. I think it would be so cool. Also, people are so scared of it, that it's kind of exciting. I think it would be a really fun addition.
Reeves fully agreed with Pattinson, adding:
I also like 'Death in the Family' and I think the idea of being able to approach some of the stories and think, 'How can we do this in a way that feels fresh and grounded? Look at the scary thing and see if there's a way to do it. The question is, would we be too scared? I think we should try.
Whether or not audiences would be too scared to watch a teen get murdered on screen is a fair question, but man it would be cool if they made a full horror Batman movie. I'm talking an R-rated, transgressive, New French Extremism-style horror romp with our favorite emo Caped Crusader. If Pattinson and Reeves can take it all the way, they might be able to generate more buzz and attention than Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy, which is basically the bar for all new Batman adaptations. I mean, I don't think it's actually going to happen, but it would absolutely rule.