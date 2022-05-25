How Microsoft Turning Down A Marvel Deal Led To PlayStation's Exclusive On The Spider-Man Games

The console wars have deeply divided gamers for as long as I've been around, and I've been around a long, long time. In recent years, Nintendo has been happy to be off on their own little island, doing what they do best and fostering their own IP while Sony and Microsoft duke it out for Next Gen console dominance.

For the longest time, this battle was waged based on exclusivity, with PlayStation handily defeating Microsoft on titles you can only play on their system. Some of the best games of the last 10 years can only be found on PlayStation, namely "The Last of Us," "Uncharted," "God of War" and, yes, "Spider-Man."

When it comes to "Spider-Man" that wasn't always the case. In fact, a book released last year called "The Ultimate History of Video Games Vol. 2" by Steven L. Kent shed some light on how Sony PlayStation ended up with the license for "Spider-Man" — and it turns out Microsoft is kind of to blame.

According to Vice President and Head of Marvel Games Jay Ong, Microsoft was the first place the company went after Marvel split from Activision, saying they needed to find a home with "a deep pool of talent, commitment to quality, and inexhaustibly deep pockets." They also needed to convince their new overlords that licensed games weren't all crappy and worthy of the kind of investment an IP like "Spider-Man" deserved.