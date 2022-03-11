Deadpool 3 Finds Its Director In Free Guy Helmer Shawn Levy

At long last, we have some encouraging and potentially exciting news about the long-awaited "Deadpool 3." It turns out that Ryan Reynolds is looking to reunite with director Shawn Levy for a third time, as the filmmaker is being courted by Disney and Marvel Studios to take the helm of the third entry in the hit franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Levy is currently in negotiations to helm the third "Deadpool" film, which does not currently have an official title. Should he sign on the dotted line, it would mark the third collaboration between the director and Reynolds in just a few years. They previously partnered up for last year's "Free Guy," which proved to be a big hit for Disney after it acquired the title in its purchase of Fox, and a sequel is now in development. More recently, Levy directed Reynolds in "The Adam Project," a new sci-fi movie made for Netflix.

This could very well be the thing that finally gets the sequel moving at Disney. The previous films were produced by Fox, which was not afraid of making R-rated superhero films. That was a bit outside of Disney's brand and, with a lot of moving pieces getting shifted around following the merger in 2019, the sequel has languished in development. This pairing seems like the kind of thing that will get the gears turning in the right direction.