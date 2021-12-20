New Hawkeye Featurette Is All About Yelena Belova

Resident scene-stealer Florence Pugh simply won't rest until she's leaped through the long-awaited solo story of each underserved Marvel hero and seized the spotlight for herself. After joining the MCU in last summer's superhero blockbuster, "Black Widow," Pugh quickly became the talk of the town. Known for her roles in films like "Midsommar" and "Little Women," Pugh showcased her range as a skilled assassin who somehow doubles as a warm and charming presence.

Yelena was quickly beloved, partially because she was so emotionally grounded by her relationship to her sister and fellow Black Widow, Natasha (Scarlett Johansson). Some might argue that she even outshone the movie's titular star. Now that "Hawkeye" finally has his moment in the spotlight, Yelena swoops in again, now with knives out and guns loaded. So far, their brief encounter didn't leave much time for conversation — as the pair were too busy squaring off in combat — but with one episode left in the series, fingers crossed that Clint and Yelena manage to work out their differences. We don't know too much about how Yelena will spend the final episode, but based on the poster below, she'll be skulking around in style.

Disney+

"It's been a really good first two years in the MCU," Pugh says in the featurette, hinting that we can expect to see plenty more of her scene-stealing ways in future Marvel projects. If she and Clint manage a conversation that doesn't have deadly consequences, hopefully, she can even find time to bond with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The pair are basically the best of friends as is ... minus that one time she pointed a gun at her face. They've already exchanged some gossip and shared mac and cheese; the next step in any healthy friendship is obviously forming a team of heroes and fighting crime! Beyond the fact that Pugh and Steinfeld are magic onscreen together, they also make a fascinating pair because their personalities clash. Yelena has a pragmatic approach to her past, shrugging off the heroism that Kate naively embraces. They can have all sorts of philosophical debates over pasta!