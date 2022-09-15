How She-Hulk Sets Up Daredevil's MCU Reboot

Warning: major spoilers follow for episode 5 of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) doesn't want you to forget whose show "She-Hulk" actually is. Sure, it's her name on the marquee — finally free from the trademark of super-influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) — but "She-Hulk" is still a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of the day. That makes the strategically placed cameo a given in the half-hour comedy, and it's hard to deny that those cameos are stealing the show a little bit ... even those that haven't happened yet.

Notably, "She-Hulk" was teasing the return of a fan favorite, Charlie Cox's Daredevil, even before its first episode dropped on Disney+. Don't get me wrong, "She-Hulk" is plenty fun without the Man Without Fear, but the promise of the character's return is an undeniable draw. Even outside of the "She-Hulk" conversation, Daredevil's growing role in the MCU has been a major talking point. Ever since his alter ego, Matt Murdock, popped up in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," we've wondered whether the character is, in fact, the same Daredevil from the Netflix series of the same name. Cox himself has teased that the forthcoming "Daredevil" revival, "Born Again," will stand on its own — so does that mean we're witnessing the birth of a slightly different Matt Murdock?

Marvel Studios have, of course, been plenty content to let fans speculate. With the latest Daredevil tease in the fifth episode of "She-Hulk," however, we're closer than ever to a real, definitive answer.