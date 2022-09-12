Why Daredevil: Born Again Will Be 'Season 1, Not Season 4,' According To Charlie Cox

"New stories" and "new ideas" don't necessarily sound like a bad thing. Rebooting Daredevil leaves room to tweak and reintroduce elements of the Netflix shows that didn't go down well with everyone. But there are still those who fear that the gritty, Catholic guilt-ridden context of "Daredevil" won't translate well to the quip-heavy world of the MCU. Marvel has yet to match the mature themes that made the Netflix shows so different, which raises a few concerns about Daredevil's MCU treatment. Cox himself is open to scaling the character back to fit a more PG-13 rating, but he doesn't see "Born Again" completely straying from the darker themes of the original series, either.

Speaking to Variety at Disney's D23 Expo, the actor argued that the series could very well take on a lighter tone here and there, as there is a precedent for it in the comics. "There's plenty of runs where there is levity," Cox explained. "There's lightheartedness. There is fun. I think with 18 episodes, you've got time to do a bit of both."

It's too soon to know what Marvel will do for sure with the character, but that also means fans don't have to freak out too hard just yet. Cox seems to understand the soul of Daredevil really well, so whatever the MCU aims to do with "Born Again," let's hope it will honor the source material and the Netflix series in equal measure.