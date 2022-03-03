Charlie Cox Would Back A 'PG Version' Of Daredevil

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Charlie Cox talked about "Daredevil" and the other Netflix Marvel shows making the jump to Disney+. "I was texting with some of the guys from the show and the text I wrote was, 'Born Again,'" Cox said, referencing the seminal comicbook story arc written by Frank Miller. He continued:

"I wouldn't put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that. I'm such a fan of everything they've done so far, I wouldn't underestimate them at all. So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we've done. And maybe there's a little less blood, maybe there's a little whatever, but I back them to do it."

Of course, it's not a huge surprise that Cox would be interested in making more "Daredevil," even if it was toned down. Earlier this year, Cox revealed he actually knows a little bit about the future plans for his character, while Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige confirmed Charlie Cox would continue to play Daredevil if and when we see him again in the MCU.

Of course, as Cox alluded, the Daredevil we saw on the Netflix shows is a bit different from the heroes we see in MCU movies and TV shows, with a darker and more violent story. "I guess what you can't deny is Daredevil is never going to work as well in a PG world as Spider-Man does," the actor told Comicbook.com. "I think that the age of the character, the Christian guilt, his history with women and stuff, it's like it's a little bit more mature, it has to be."

There's also the fact that the MCU has skewed a bit darker recently, with shows like "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" featuring a scene where the new Captain America basically beheads a guy with his shield. Likewise, the trailer for "Moon Knight" teased a darker, more brutal take on the Marvel superhero story, so who is to say there isn't room for Daredevil punching the living hell out of people in a Disney+ show?