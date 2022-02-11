Charlie Cox Admits He Knows 'A Little Bit' About His Future In The MCU

As we wait to find out where, exactly, Marvel's Netflix Original series are headed (more on that breaking news here), let's pause and consider what comes next for "Daredevil" star Charlie Cox. The actor is now formally part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to his no-longer-secret cameo as Matt Murdock in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." However, lest anyone assume that Matt showing up as Peter Parker's new lawyer was a one-off bit of fan service, Cox is already teasing that he knows for certain he will return to the MCU down the line. Question is (okay, one of many questions, that is), will Matt be facing off against his old enemy Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, when he does?

Much like Cox's cameo in 'No Way Home," the statute of limitations on spoilers has expired when it comes to talking about his "Daredevil" co-star Vincent D'Onofrio and his own formal introduction to the MCU as Kingpin on "Hawkeye." If he knows about any future plans for the powerful crime boss, then D'Onofrio is keeping them close to his chest, and for good reason. The "Hawkeye" finale left Fisk's fate firmly up in the air by having Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) confront her "uncle" after uncovering his role in her father's death, only to cut away as she raised her gun to shoot him — leaving it unclear as to whether she really killed him or if she merely fired off a warning shot.