Are Daredevil, Jessica Jones, And Other Marvel Shows Leaving Netflix?

Anyone wanna explain this weirdness? Some of Marvel's Netflix Original programming — including "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Punisher," "Luke Cage," and "The Defenders" — appear to be leaving the platform in March. Yeah, we don't get it either.

/Film reached out to Netflix for confirmation, but according to Comic Book Resources, the shows will be saying goodbye to the streamer on March 1. Games Radar claimed that before starting an episode of any of those shows, "you'll be met by an incredibly quick message that says: 'This show is available until 1st March.'" However, the site was only able to check for this message via the U.K. Netflix platform.

In the land of Twitter, fans are claiming that they are receiving the same messaging in other Netflix markets aside from the U.K. But in my ~uniquely American~ Netflix experience, leaving notices appear on the main page for the show or movie, and not after starting an episode. In fact, I went and did a little digging on the U.S. app via my personal Apple TV — and I didn't receive any leaving notices for any of the five series at risk, nor were any displayed on show landing pages.

So herein lies the Marvel-Netflix mystery. If only we had a real-life Jessica Jones to sort it all out for us.