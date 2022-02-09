Love, Victor's Season 3 Will End The Series

All's well that ends well, and so we bid adieu to Hulu's queer teen comedy series, "Love Victor." The third season was given the go-ahead last July, but shortly after announcing that production had begun, we've learned that the eight-episode third season will be the show's last. The show will drop on Hulu smack-dab in the middle of Pride Month, with the final season available on June 15, 2022. The spin-off series following the events of the film "Love, Simon," "Love, Victor" was centered on Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High school who seeks Simon's advice when coming to terms with his own sexuality. The first two seasons of the show allowed room for Victor to grow into his own, including his relationship with the out-and-proud Benji (George Sear) and the season 2 cliffhanger involving his newly formed crush on Rahim (Anthony Keyvan).

The show quickly developed a solid fanbase on Hulu and has consistently received positive reviews from critics, despite the initial backlash regarding Michael Cimino being a straight actor playing gay. ("Love, Simon" star Nick Robinson is also straight, for what it's worth.) "Love, Victor" isn't reinventing the wheel of coming-of-age teen romance stories, but its focus on not just a queer kid, but a queer kid of color, is still a groundbreaking achievement worthy of celebration.