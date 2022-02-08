The 2022 Oscar Nominations Are Here
It's that time of the year, folks: the Oscar nominations have arrived.
The nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards were announced this morning, offering a look at the best films released in the past year. Or rather, what the voting body of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences think are the best films released in the past year. You know what they say about the wisdom of crowds! But even as we hem and haw about what the Oscars get right and what they get wrong, there's no denying that they remain a cultural event — a watercooler moment for movie fans around the world to gather and celebrate and jeer and argue and compare notes. There are nominations below that recognize significant works of art. There are nominations below that will make you want to go back to bed and pull the covers over your head. But you know what? Few things unite movie fans in fevered, passionate conversation quote like the Oscars.
So let's take a look. The Oscar ceremony itself will air on ABC on March 27, 2022.
The 2022 Oscar Nominations
Best Picture
"Belfast"
"Coda"
"Don't Look Up"
"Drive My Car"
"Dune"
"King Richard"
"Licorice Pizza"
"Nightmare Alley"
"The Power of the Dog"
"West Side Story"
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"
Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"
Best Actor
Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick...BOOM!"
Will Smith, "King Richard"
Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Best Actress
Jessica Chastina, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"
Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"
Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"
Best Supporting Actor
Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"
Troy Kotsur, "Coda"
Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"
JK Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"
Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"
Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
Judie Dench, "Belfast"
Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"
Best Original Screenplay
"Belfast"
"Don't Look Up"
"King Richard"
"Licorice Pizza"
"The Worst Person in the World"
Best Adapted Screenplay
"Coda"
"Drive My Car"
"Dune"
"The Lost Daughter"
"The Power of the Dog"
Best Animated Feature
"Encanto"
"Flee"
"Luca"
"The Mitchells vs. The Machines"
"Raya and the Last Dragon"
Best International Feature
"Drive My Car"
"Flee"
"The Hand of God"
"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"
"The Worst Person in the World"
Best Documentary Feature
"Ascension"
"Attica"
"Flee"
"Summer of Soul (Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"
"Writing with Fire"
Best Cinematography
"Dune"
"Nightmare Alley"
"The Power of the Dog"
"The Tragedy of Macbeth"
"West Side Story"
Best Editing
"Don't Look Up"
"Dune"
"King Richard"
"The Power of the Dog"
"Tick, tick...BOOM!"
Best Costume Design
"Cruella"
"Cyrano"
"Dune"
"Nightmare Alley"
"West Side Story"
Best Production Design
"Dune"
"Nightmare Alley"The Power of the Dog"
The Tragedy of Macbeth"
"West Side Story"
Best Original Score
"Don't Look Up"
"Dune"
"Encanto"
"Parallel Mothers"
"The Power of the Dog"
Best Original Song
Be Alive, "King Richard"
Dos Oruguitas, "Encanto"
Down to Joy, "Belfast"
No Time to Die, "No Time to Die"
Somehow You Do, "Four Good Days"
Best Sound
"Belfast"
"Dune"
"No Time to Die"
"The Power of the Dog"
"West Side Story"
Best Visual Effects
"Dune"
"Free Guy""No Time to Die"
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
"Spider-Man: No Way Home"
Best Make-Up and Hairstyling
"Coming 2 America"
"Cruella"
"Dune"
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
"House of Gucci"
Best Animated Short
"Affairs of the Art"
"Bestia"
"Boxballet"
"Robin Robin"
"The Windshield Wiper"
Best Live-Action Short
"Ala Kachuu – Take and Run"
"The Dress"
"The Long Goodbye"
"On My Mind"
"Please Hold"
Best Documentary Short
"Audible"
"Lead Me Home"
"The Queen of Basketball"
"Three Songs for Benazir"
"When We Were Bullets"