Daredevil Cracks Nielsen Top 10 After No Way Home And Hawkeye Cameos
"Daredevil" is back, baby! The Netflix series about Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, may have ended its three-season run back in 2018, but it's making a comeback. According to Deadline, the Marvel series is now at No. 8 on the Nielsen weekly U.S. streaming chart for the week of December 20 – 26, 2021. It's absolutely deserved, as our own Hoai-Tran Bui says in her Daily Stream article right here on /Film. This series has some of the coolest action scenes in TV history, and amazing performances from Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio who played Kingpin.
Why is this happening? It's likely that it's because Cox appeared in the recent "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in Murdock's lawyer persona, and D'Onofrio was revealed as the big bad in the Disney+ series "Hawkeye." I never wanted the Netflix series to end, and I'm obviously not the only one. It's a great show to revisit if you like your heroes street level, and I do. "Daredevil" has a whopping five Emmy nominations for the three seasons it ran on Netflix.
The site reports the "Daredevil" logged 195 million minutes over its 39 episodes. Go add some, yes?
Avocados at Law
It's a joy to see these characters return in any form, and it's interesting to speculate on what that might mean for the future of the MCU and the Disney+ shows. Will we get to see Jessica Jones? Luke Cage? Colleen Wing? (I named who I named.) Daredevil is, of course, the vigilante persona of Matt Murdock, who is a blind lawyer by day. The series was written by Drew Goddard with Steven S. DeKnight as showrunner and executive producer. I miss it very much. If you haven't watched it yet, you really should. "Daredevil" also starred Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Ayelet Zurer, Rosario Dawson, and Vondie Curtis-Hall.
The top 10 list for that week includes the following entries:
"The Witcher" (Netflix) – 16 episodes, 2.7 billion minutes of viewing
"Emily In Paris" (Netflix) – 20 eps., 938M min.
"Hawkeye" (Disney+) – 6 eps., 938M min.
"The Wheel of Time" (Amazon) – 8 eps., 638M min.
"Lost in Space" (Netflix) – 28 eps., 490M min.
"The Great British Baking Show" (Netflix) – 75 eps., 256M min.
"Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" (Netflix) – 37 eps., 211M min.
"Marvel's Daredevil" (Netflix) – 39 eps., – 195M min.
"Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster" (Netflix) – 1 ep., 186M min.
"Money Heist" (Netflix) – 46 eps., 183M min.