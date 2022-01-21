Daredevil Cracks Nielsen Top 10 After No Way Home And Hawkeye Cameos

"Daredevil" is back, baby! The Netflix series about Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, may have ended its three-season run back in 2018, but it's making a comeback. According to Deadline, the Marvel series is now at No. 8 on the Nielsen weekly U.S. streaming chart for the week of December 20 – 26, 2021. It's absolutely deserved, as our own Hoai-Tran Bui says in her Daily Stream article right here on /Film. This series has some of the coolest action scenes in TV history, and amazing performances from Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio who played Kingpin.

Why is this happening? It's likely that it's because Cox appeared in the recent "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in Murdock's lawyer persona, and D'Onofrio was revealed as the big bad in the Disney+ series "Hawkeye." I never wanted the Netflix series to end, and I'm obviously not the only one. It's a great show to revisit if you like your heroes street level, and I do. "Daredevil" has a whopping five Emmy nominations for the three seasons it ran on Netflix.

The site reports the "Daredevil" logged 195 million minutes over its 39 episodes. Go add some, yes?