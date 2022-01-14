Vincent D'Onofrio Reveals Why His Kingpin Was So Different On Hawkeye

Despite the outside perception that the Marvel Cinematic Universe operates like a well-oiled machine (and, in fairness, it pretty much does), Marvel Studios has actually experienced quite a few bumps and detours along the way to gaining box office supremacy with their deeply interconnected franchise of movies and shows. The arrival of the Disney+ streaming service (combined with the restructuring of Marvel Studios and cutting out the middleman of Kevin Feige reporting to the "Creative Committee") ushered the MCU into a whole new era of multimedia storytelling, even though Marvel technically produced prior shows for ABC (nobody misses "Inhumans," but RIP "Agent Carter," cancelled far too soon!) and Netflix (those, you've probably heard of).

After years of the MCU essentially pretending as if Netflix shows like "Daredevil," "Punisher," and "Defenders" simply never happened, "Hawkeye" came out of nowhere to suddenly draw a much, much closer connection between the officially sanctioned universe and those redhaired stepchildren of the MCU. Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin caused a significant stir among fans ... but not just out of pure hype. Many viewers couldn't help but notice the vast difference in his portrayal between "Daredevil," which once famously depicted the madman decapitating someone with a car door, versus his glaringly bloodless appearance in "Hawkeye." Now, the actor himself is weighing in on this change and whether fans can look forward to a more brutal, hard-edged Kingpin.