How She-Hulk Scored That Megan Thee Stallion Cameo

Warning: minor spoilers ahead for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" episode 3. Proceed with caution.

Through three episodes, "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" has been quite unlike any show we've seen in the Marvel CInematic Universe to date. It is very much a legal comedy, arguably way more so than it is a superhero show. But it also has an entirely different point-of-view and tone than any Marvel's other Disney+ shows to date. And that unique tone paved the way for an amusing cameo from none other than Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode, as well as in the post-credits scene that followed. But when the episode was written, it wasn't written specifically for Megan. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, head writer Jessica Gao explained that it was all about shooting high and seeing who they could get:

"When we wrote the script, all we knew was we needed to have a female celebrity who was very famous, very successful, and very beautiful. But we didn't know if it was going to be an actress, or a model, or a musician. And depending on who it was, we knew we'd probably have to tweak the story a little bit to fit whoever we ended up casting."

S, how did they arrive at one of the biggest musicians on the planet? Jamella Jamil, who plays Titania in the MCU show, is actually the one who suggested the rapper behind hits like "Savage" and "Hot Girl Summer." Given that they had worked together on "Legendary," the connection was there.