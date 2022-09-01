How She-Hulk Scored That Megan Thee Stallion Cameo
Warning: minor spoilers ahead for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" episode 3. Proceed with caution.
Through three episodes, "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" has been quite unlike any show we've seen in the Marvel CInematic Universe to date. It is very much a legal comedy, arguably way more so than it is a superhero show. But it also has an entirely different point-of-view and tone than any Marvel's other Disney+ shows to date. And that unique tone paved the way for an amusing cameo from none other than Megan Thee Stallion.
The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode, as well as in the post-credits scene that followed. But when the episode was written, it wasn't written specifically for Megan. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, head writer Jessica Gao explained that it was all about shooting high and seeing who they could get:
"When we wrote the script, all we knew was we needed to have a female celebrity who was very famous, very successful, and very beautiful. But we didn't know if it was going to be an actress, or a model, or a musician. And depending on who it was, we knew we'd probably have to tweak the story a little bit to fit whoever we ended up casting."
S, how did they arrive at one of the biggest musicians on the planet? Jamella Jamil, who plays Titania in the MCU show, is actually the one who suggested the rapper behind hits like "Savage" and "Hot Girl Summer." Given that they had worked together on "Legendary," the connection was there.
How it all came together
Once Jamil floated Megan's name, the lightbulb went off and everything started clicking into place. "The moment she said that, and the moment we realized that that could be a possibility, we were like, 'Stop everything. That's it," Gao said. "The conversation's done. We only care about Megan now. And if Megan will do it, then that settles it.'"
So, what did it take to actually make this happen? Not much, it turns out. Part of what helped move matters along is that the chart-topping artist is actually a big fan of Marvel, so she was very much on board, as Gao explained.
"We found out that Megan loves Marvel and superhero stuff, so it was incredible. It really came together very quickly, and we didn't even have time to stop and just stand in awe at the fact that this was actually happening. It was everyone's dream come true, especially Tatiana."
And that's how we got Megan Thee Stallion twerking alongside She-Hulk, which is something most MCU fans probably never imagined they would see in a million years. Tatiana Maslany, the actor behind Jennifer Walters, even jokes, "That's why you take a big Marvel gig. That's why you do it."
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Disney+.