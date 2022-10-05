New She-Hulk Clip Gives Us Our Best (And Quippiest) Look At Daredevil Yet

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" has been a pleasant surprise for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show is a more comedic, self-aware, light-hearted take on the Marvel formula (that nevertheless tackles some serious subjects, like the importance of therapy) and has done more to make the MCU feel like a lived-in place full of superheroes than most other movies and TV shows in the universe. Indeed, the past few episodes have really made this feel like a universe full of heroes and villains, and finally brought one of the most essential elements of superhero comics to the MCU: the tier list.

Indeed, though "She-Hulk" started with an appearance from Hulk, it has now introduced way smaller and weirder comics characters like Man-Bull, Porcupine, and Alejandro Montoya. After 10 years of seeing our heroes beat up (and usually kill) their most popular villains, it is a good change of pace to see some smaller villains that might become a nuisance, but not a major threat to anyone.

But that's all gone this week, because "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is finally giving the people what they've wanted since the very first trailer dropped — an appearance by the other famous superhero lawyer: Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil.