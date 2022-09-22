She-Hulk Episode 6 Introduces The Leader Of The Great Lakes Avengers

On "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," Mr. Immortal is played by David Pasquesi, who is best known for his roles in "The Book of Boba Fett," "Veep," and "Strangers With Candy." However, this wasn't supposed to be the first time that we would be seeing Craig Hollis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Before Marvel Television was folded into Marvel Studios, "Cougar Town" co-creator Kevin Biegel was developing a sitcom called "New Warriors" for Freeform. Starring Derek Theler as Mr. Immortal and Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl, the show would have featured a young group of heroes with offbeat superpowers would unite to take on threats under the Avengers' radar while finding their place in the world. It was also meant to be an amalgamation of lesser-known Marvel Comics teams the Great Lakes Avengers and the New Warriors.

In 2017, "New Warriors" received a 10-episode order and a pilot had been shot by the fall of that year. While a 2018 premiere seemed imminent amidst talks of multiple spinoffs and positive test screenings, the series was ultimately pulled from the Freeform schedule by the end of 2017 and shopped around to different partners. However, the project was officially shelved in September 2019. According to a series of tweets from Biegel in 2021, "a singular power-that-be killed the show. Because it was too gay. [...] He got fired for being vile at his company." Since the former showrunner clarified that he wasn't referring to Marvel Television Head Jeph Loeb, it was clear that he meant former Marvel Entertainment chairman and CEO Ike Perlmutter. So while we have Perlmutter to thank for this incarnation of the New Warriors being absent from the MCU right now, at least we have Mr. Immortal now and possibly in the future.