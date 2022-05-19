A New Daredevil Series Is In The Works At Disney+

Surprise, surprise! Ever since the Marvel/Netflix collaboration on "Daredevil" was brought to an abrupt end (along with all the rest of the planned "Defenders" franchise), fans have been champing at the bit for any and all news on whether the Man Without Fear would be brought back and officially integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper — not just left to wallow in the small screen leftovers where references and connections mostly only worked on a one-way street. The surprise return of Charlie Cox in the role of lawyer Matt Murdock in that one scene in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" brought the roof down among my theater audience on opening night (and presumably everyone else's), giving Marvel Studios even more reason to move forward with a series or a movie of his very own.

Well, it certainly seems as if we now have a better idea of Marvel honcho Kevin Feige's plans for the street-level superhero. Variety is reporting that a new Disney+ "Daredevil" series is currently in the works — though we must caution that there is no indication as of yet whether Charlie Cox himself will actually return to reprise his fan-favorite role. According to the report, Matt Corman and Chris Ord (most well-known as co-creators of the USA Network series "Covert Affairs") are attached to write and executive produce the new series.