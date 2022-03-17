Superhero Bits: Spider-Man: No Way Home Gag Reel, Daredevil Reboot Rumors & More

Recently, "Spider-Man: no Way Home" was made available to rent and purchase digitally and the home video release includes lots of bonus features, such as some deleted scenes. One of them, as noted by Heroic Hollywood, may have signaled the return of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man in the future of the MCU. In the theatrical cut of the movie, as Tom Holland's Peter is saying goodbye to his fellow Peters, he says simply, "I'll see you." However, in an alternate take included on the home video release, the exchange sees Holland saying "I'll see you later." Garfield then replies, "You know where to find us."

Now, this was deleted for a reason and we don't want to read too much into this but it seems this iteration of the scene would have hinted at future appearances from the other Spider-Men. That having been said, given how much money "No Way Home" made it would be shocking if Sony isn't already trying to make other appearances happen.