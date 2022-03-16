The Netflix Marvel Shows Are Now On Disney+ As 'The Defenders Saga,' Here's The Order To Watch Them

"The Defenders Saga," as noted by GamesRadar+, plays out in the same order in which the various shows premiered on Netflix, starting with the first seasons of "Daredevil" and "Jessica Jones," season 2 of "Daredevil," season 1 of "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist," and then the sole season of "The Defenders." Things get a little more complicated from that point on, with "The Punisher" season 1 being next in line, followed by the second seasons of "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," and "Iron Fist," then season 3 of "Daredevil," season 2 of "The Punisher," and, finally, season 3 of "Jessica Jones."

Adding to the confusion, ComicBook.com reported "The Defenders Saga" isn't listed in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline on Disney+, even now that its individual shows are available to stream. The characters from the series have even begun to make their way into the MCU proper, with Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as "Daredevil" baddie Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, in the "Hawkeye" series on Disney+ and Charlie Cox returning as the Man Without Fear himself, Matt Murdock, in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (which is not yet available on Disney+ but is streaming on other platforms). Basically, the implication is that "The Defenders Saga" is set in a different reality than the main MCU timeline and is not, per se, canon to the backstories for the versions of Kingpin and Daredevil that recently showed up in Phase 4 MCU series and films.

If you're confused, don't feel bad. I write about this stuff for a living, and even I start to feel like I'm Charlie Day from the Pepe Silvia skit on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" when I actually try and explain how the MCU multiverse works. Still, best to keep all this in the back of your mind as much as you can, should you decide to revisit or finally watch "The Defenders Saga" on Disney+ at some point in the future.