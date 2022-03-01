The Marvel Netflix Series Are Coming To Disney+ In March, Along With New Parental Controls

The Netflix Marvel shows were far more mature and at times even R-rated when compared to the Disney+ Marvel shows, which is something the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn't had to contend with in the past. As such, Disney+ says that it will also update its Parental Controls in the U.S. that will prompt all subscribers to update their settings. Disney explains:

When opening Disney+ for the first time on or after March 16, all subscribers in the U.S. will be prompted to update their Parental Controls. This includes the option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile as well as to add a PIN to lock profiles. Those that choose to keep their settings the same will continue to enjoy Disney+ as they always have within a TV-14 content rating environment, with the option to make changes at any time under Profile settings.

The fact that Disney isn't shying away from putting shows like "Daredevil" and "The Punisher" on Disney+ is an encouraging sign. This could mean that we're going to get more adult-skewing content in the MCU, particularly in the streaming world (looking at you, "Moon Knight"). Though it remains to be seen if anything in these shows will be censored once they make the move.

Beyond that, this could be a further acknowledgment of these shows and characters existing within the larger MCU. That is something many fans have been craving for quite some time. The company also notes that these Marvel shows will be available across all other Disney+ markets later this year.