The Marvel Netflix Series Are Coming To Disney+ In March, Along With New Parental Controls
While the Marvel Netflix shows recently left that streaming service after calling it home for several years, Daredevil and the gang won't be without a home for long. Disney has confirmed that, as expected, the shows will indeed be making their way to Disney+ in March. March 16, 2022, to be exact. It's a decision that makes every bit of sense in the world.
Disney+ will add "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," "The Defenders," and "The Punisher," along with non-Netflix series "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." to its library in the U.S. as well as Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Disney previously revealed that the aforementioned shows would be arriving on Disney+ in Canada, but it had yet to be confirmed whether or not Disney+ would also be the home for these shows in the U.S., or if Hulu was the ultimate destination. Now we know: Disney decided brand synergy was the way to go. Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, had this to say:
"Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place. We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family."
Disney+ gets new parental controls, too
The Netflix Marvel shows were far more mature and at times even R-rated when compared to the Disney+ Marvel shows, which is something the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn't had to contend with in the past. As such, Disney+ says that it will also update its Parental Controls in the U.S. that will prompt all subscribers to update their settings. Disney explains:
When opening Disney+ for the first time on or after March 16, all subscribers in the U.S. will be prompted to update their Parental Controls. This includes the option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile as well as to add a PIN to lock profiles. Those that choose to keep their settings the same will continue to enjoy Disney+ as they always have within a TV-14 content rating environment, with the option to make changes at any time under Profile settings.
The fact that Disney isn't shying away from putting shows like "Daredevil" and "The Punisher" on Disney+ is an encouraging sign. This could mean that we're going to get more adult-skewing content in the MCU, particularly in the streaming world (looking at you, "Moon Knight"). Though it remains to be seen if anything in these shows will be censored once they make the move.
Beyond that, this could be a further acknowledgment of these shows and characters existing within the larger MCU. That is something many fans have been craving for quite some time. The company also notes that these Marvel shows will be available across all other Disney+ markets later this year.
The countdown is on. Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. start streaming March 16 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/U80cfZCPa8
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 1, 2022