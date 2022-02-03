Oscar Isaac Says Moon Knight Is 'A Limited Series' And It Gets 'Very Weird'

As fun a narrative as it may be for Marvel Studios and DC Films to cast actors who are also big fans of the superheroes they're playing — look no further than Andrew Garfield's endearing sense of protectiveness over portraying Peter Parker in both "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies — I also have to appreciate when actors just straight-up admit that some of these newer and lesser-known characters are as foreign to them as they are to the majority of casual audiences.

When a franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe has continued to flourish and thrive for as long as it has, it's only inevitable that new movies and shows have to dip into even more niche characters and sub-franchises. Sometimes you get lucky and end up with James Gunn directing "Guardians of the Galaxy" and turning its crew of nobodies into beloved, name-brand movies. Other times, well, you also get James Gunn directing "The Suicide Squad" and turning its crew of (mostly) nobodies into a successful movie and an equally popular spin-off series. I'm starting to sense a trend here.

In any case, Marvel's "Moon Knight" will have to make do without Gunn's influence. Instead, the Disney+ series will rely on Oscar Isaac's star power as Marc Spector and the guiding hands of creator Jeremy Slater and director Mohamed Diab. Isaac, who has previously described filming for this new hero as his "most challenging" shoot yet, is back and talking up the upcoming series even more. In the latest of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, where stars sit down face-to-face and interview one another, Isaac talked with fellow superhero/antihero star Jared Leto (soon starring in "Morbius") to compare their two projects and the similarities of bringing to life two Marvel properties that most people likely haven't heard of before — including, apparently, Oscar Isaac himself.