Marvel's Netflix Shows Are Heading To Disney+ In Canada — Is The Rest Of The World Next?
Folks, it's happening — well, at least in Canada. But that means it's only a matter of time in the United States! The Marvel Netflix Originals catalogue has a new home after it was previously confirmed that the properties would be leaving Netflix in March.
Prior to the March 30th premiere of "Moon Knight," the Canadian Disney+ platform will welcome "Daredevil," "The Punisher," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," and "The Defenders" to the family, according to a press release (via ScreenRant's Rob Keyes). What's On Disney Plus also confirmed the Canadian additions on their site on Wednesday, February 23.
/Film previously confirmed with sources close to the situation on February 11 that the titles would be officially leaving Netflix U.S. in March following rumors that sprouted online. Several Twitter users claimed that they noticed that, in several different geographical markets, Netflix was warning users of the titles leaving the platform. The claims were investigated by Games Radar, who alleged at the time that fans would be "met by an incredibly quick message that says: 'This show is available until 1st March'" when they attempted to watch one of the Netflix MCU titles in the United Kingdom.
While it now seems likely that the MCU Netflix crew will end up on Disney+ in the United States as well, it's honestly anyone's guess at this point. The Marvel and Disney partnership is enjoying a new peak, as more and more Marvel properties are seeing their debut on Disney+: "Eternals," "WandaVision," "Hawkeye." The list goes on. But Hulu's acquisitions catalogue has also been stacked over the last few months — and it would make sense for them to want to snag some MCU properties while they have the opportunity.
Disney+ Worries
Though we're still unsure which streamer these titles will end up tethered to, it seems some Marvel creators are worried about what might happen when these shows officially move house — and if they'll stay intact as they were originally created.
On February 21, "Luke Cage" showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker expressed his concerns via Twitter about how the series will be treated following its Netflix run. "Rewatching Luke Cage while I can on Netflix. They're going to do what they do. It's theirs," he wrote at the time. "I just hope they don't sit on it for years to allow for an easier reboot, or re-air it with a different mix, or the N-Word muted. I'd love to do commentary tracks, or the original credits."
Considering this marks the first time ever that a Netflix Original property has left the streamer, I'm not surprised creators are nervous about the fate of their work. Disney is a more kid-friendly brand than any other streamer, so it's completely reasonable that Coker would be worried about how the powers that be may decide to tweak the project if Disney+ acquires "Luke Cage." Hopefully, no edits are made and we don't have to worry — but we all know Hollywood loves to surprise us, good or bad.