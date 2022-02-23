Marvel's Netflix Shows Are Heading To Disney+ In Canada — Is The Rest Of The World Next?

Folks, it's happening — well, at least in Canada. But that means it's only a matter of time in the United States! The Marvel Netflix Originals catalogue has a new home after it was previously confirmed that the properties would be leaving Netflix in March.

Prior to the March 30th premiere of "Moon Knight," the Canadian Disney+ platform will welcome "Daredevil," "The Punisher," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," and "The Defenders" to the family, according to a press release (via ScreenRant's Rob Keyes). What's On Disney Plus also confirmed the Canadian additions on their site on Wednesday, February 23.

/Film previously confirmed with sources close to the situation on February 11 that the titles would be officially leaving Netflix U.S. in March following rumors that sprouted online. Several Twitter users claimed that they noticed that, in several different geographical markets, Netflix was warning users of the titles leaving the platform. The claims were investigated by Games Radar, who alleged at the time that fans would be "met by an incredibly quick message that says: 'This show is available until 1st March'" when they attempted to watch one of the Netflix MCU titles in the United Kingdom.

While it now seems likely that the MCU Netflix crew will end up on Disney+ in the United States as well, it's honestly anyone's guess at this point. The Marvel and Disney partnership is enjoying a new peak, as more and more Marvel properties are seeing their debut on Disney+: "Eternals," "WandaVision," "Hawkeye." The list goes on. But Hulu's acquisitions catalogue has also been stacked over the last few months — and it would make sense for them to want to snag some MCU properties while they have the opportunity.