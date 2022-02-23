Luke Cage Creator Cheo Hodari Coker Reacts To News Of The Show Leaving Netflix

"Luke Cage" marked the third series in "The Defenders" saga, following the character's first appearance in "Jessica Jones." The series picked up after former convict Luke Cage (Mike Colter) returned to Harlem to rebuild his life. Though he intends to stay low-key, sweeping hair in a barbershop and working part-time, violence and corruption push him to use his unbreakable skin and super strength to defend his neighborhood. The series arrived to plenty of praise for everything from music to its tone. Although we know the streaming rights have reverted back to Disney, there's no word yet on what the company will do with each series once the move is official. Presumably, they'll appear on the Disney+ streaming service — "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," which is also departing Netflix, is already available on Disney+ for international customers in many countries. Also, there's reason to believe that "The Defenders" characters will be folded into the larger MCU, perhaps making their origin series canon.

But in making the move from Netflix to Disney+, will these shows be changed in any substantial way? For obvious reasons, Coker certainly hopes not. He wrote, " I just hope they don't sit on it for years to allow for an easier reboot, or re-air it with a different mix, or the N-Word muted."

Rewatching Luke Cage while I can on Netflix. They're going to do what they do. It's theirs. I just hope they don't sit on it for years to allow for an easier reboot, or re-air it with a different mix, or the N-Word muted. I'd love to do commentary tracks, or the original credits — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) February 21, 2022

The Netflix shows were always meant to be for a mature audience — they're beloved for showing a side to superheroes that is much grittier than the MCU. The violence of "Daredevil" was a prime example of this, as were the unflinching themes of "Luke Cage." To lose the explicit dialogue or alter any other aspect of the series would irrevocably change it, and clearly depart from the intentions of its creators. Coker even notes his fears of the soundtrack changing, which would be an immense disappointment given the show easily had the best soundtrack of any "Defenders" series. Speaking of major changes, Coker also expressed hope that should the series continue on Disney+ (as people have begun to speculate "Daredevil" will), he hopes the cast remains the same.

Regardless of whether or not I'm asked back, I really hope they keep Mike as Luke and Simone as Misty, and everybody else as everybody else. It's kinda like Bond. There might be another Bond, but I got to write for Sean Connery, Lois Maxwell and Ursula Andress. — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) February 21, 2022

Mike Colter has previously indicated his own disappointment over the journey's end and even talked through the many directions left to take Luke's story. Whether or not there are plans to continue have yet to be revealed.