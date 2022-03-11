Disney CEO Bob Chapek Gives Weak Apology To Employees For His Silence On Florida Anti-Gay Bill

On February 25, 2022, a report in the Orlando Sentinel revealed that the Disney corporation had donated about $200,000 to politicians in Florida who back the passing of bill HB 1557, colloquially known as the "Don't Say Gay" Bill, by that state's Republican-dominated legislature. The bill, in brief, would ban all discussions of gender and sexuality in elementary schools, regardless of context.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek (who took over that position from Bob Iger in February of 2020) issued a memo to Disney employees declaring, in brief, that the company would counter the effects of the bill by producing queer-affirming content. The exact wording of the memo was: "The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community." Chapek also declared that they would "reassess" their political donation stance. Soon thereafter, he was confronted about Disney's donations at a shareholder's meeting and asked about the company's silence on the issue. At that meeting, Chapek said that Disney donated to both Democrats and Republicans on both sides of the bill, sparking a minor outcry.

Many felt that Chapek's half-measures and clumsy non-refusal to openly reject HB 1557 was a limp response, as the funding of an anti-LGBTQIA+ bill is going to have a more immediate impact on the lives of queer people than the very occasional, very small appearance of queer characters in Disney films. Disney employees were dismayed by the revelations, and Pixar in particular pointed out that Disney had been asking them to put the kibosh on queer elements in their content for years. Disney then attempted to balance out their donations to pro-"Don't Say Gay" politicians by giving a $5 million donation to the Human Rights Campaign, which the HRC summarily denied. (The HRC demanded more meaningful action.)

Today, as reported by Variety, Chapek announced an apology to the LGBTQIA+ employees working for Disney, and announced a halt to any and all political donations the company would make in the state of Florida.