One Spider-Man: No Way Home Cameo Was Almost More Than A Cameo

This post contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," aka The Movie of Many Cameos, is the latest and greatest expansion to Marvel's already enormous cinematic universe. After all, what's the point of all this ding-dang corporate synergy if not to give us exciting Easter eggs? Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) latest adventure is chock-full of them. Trying to survive the aftermath of Mysterio's scheme to ruin his life sends Peter right into the sanctum of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for some very safe multiversal magic that definitely doesn't have any lingering consequences. Haha, just kidding. But on the bright side, cracks in the multiverse are very promising when it comes to MCU cameos.

But even before the multiversal chaos even begins, "No Way Home" kicks off with a major bang: being framed for murder gets Peter arrested by the Department of Damage Control. And while our poor high schooler being arrested is rough, it means Peter gets to spend time with everyone's favorite Marvel lawyer, Matt Murdock, once again played by "Dardevil" series star Charlie Cox. (She-Hulk might be stepping in to steal that title from him soon but for now, Mr. Murdock is undefeated.)

If you aren't aware of the world's love for him, just catch "No Way Home" in a theater and listen to the cheers echo through the room when he arrives. Matt's appearance in the film has a moment of built-in silence, probably because Marvel knows from "Endgame" experience that loud cheers will inevitably accompany the return of our beloveds. Further proving Matt Murdock supremacy is the way "Daredevil" rocketed back into popularity after the Cox appeared onscreen for a grand total of 60 seconds. Moral of the story? People love them some Daredevil, and many of us would sell our souls to see him fight his way through enemies in another unforgettable one-take. So, to ask the question on everyone's mind — why wasn't Matt in more of this movie?