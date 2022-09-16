How Charlie Cox Reacted To Seeing His New Daredevil Suit For The First Time
There have been a lot of exciting announcements from Marvel Studios over the past year. However, none were as unexpected and welcome as Charlie Cox reprising the role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, complete with his own show coming to Disney+.
Following a critically-acclaimed third season, the original "Daredevil" show starring Cox was canceled by Netflix, leading to the heartbreak that such an incredible portrayal of the character of Daredevil would be lost. However, everything changed when all three seasons of "Daredevil" were added to Disney+, and Charlie Cox appeared as Matt Murdock in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." After the che character officially made his MCU theatrical debut, fans were eager to see where Matt Murdock would appear next.
While Matt showed up as Peter Parker's legal counsel in "No Way Home," his alter-ego Daredevil did not make an appearance. But the Devil of Hell's Kitchen is set to guest star in Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and he'll be sporting a classic look from the comics. In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Charlie Cox recalled the experience of seeing his new costume in person, as well as the comic-accurate color scheme it would have:
"So I had to go to LA to have a fitting, and I walk in — I can say this now — I walk in. I knew I wasn't going to wear it in ['Spider-Man: No Way Home'], I knew that much, but whilst we were doing 'Spider-Man,' we were getting ready to do 'She-Hulk,' and so I got to go to LA to a fitting, and I walk in, and the suit is hanging there. But then there's a drawing on the wall, and it has the gold and red."
Comic accurate red and gold
Eagle-eyed fans noticed the gold and red coloring of the new Daredevil suit when the trailer for "She-Hulk" was released, and recognized it as an homage to the very first costume that Daredevil wore in Marvel Comics. Cox also knew the significance of the gold and red, and found that the (anticipated) excitement of the fans was contagious:
"And I was like 'no way.' It's funny because when you play the character this long, it's like you're emotionally connected to the fans' response ... Oh man, this is unreal! So, you see something like that, and it means something to you because you know what it means – what it's going to mean."
The MCU has shown a recurring pattern of changing the costumes of its heroes, so how long this gold and red suit sticks around remains to be seen. One thing is for sure: Charlie Cox is here for the long run as the man without fear. Daredevil's appearance in "She-Hulk" is imminent, and it will be exciting to see what this semi-new character iteration has to offer.
New episodes of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" release Wednesdays on Disney+. "Daredevil: Born Again" is set to premiere in Spring 2024.