How Charlie Cox Reacted To Seeing His New Daredevil Suit For The First Time

There have been a lot of exciting announcements from Marvel Studios over the past year. However, none were as unexpected and welcome as Charlie Cox reprising the role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, complete with his own show coming to Disney+.

Following a critically-acclaimed third season, the original "Daredevil" show starring Cox was canceled by Netflix, leading to the heartbreak that such an incredible portrayal of the character of Daredevil would be lost. However, everything changed when all three seasons of "Daredevil" were added to Disney+, and Charlie Cox appeared as Matt Murdock in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." After the che character officially made his MCU theatrical debut, fans were eager to see where Matt Murdock would appear next.

While Matt showed up as Peter Parker's legal counsel in "No Way Home," his alter-ego Daredevil did not make an appearance. But the Devil of Hell's Kitchen is set to guest star in Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and he'll be sporting a classic look from the comics. In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Charlie Cox recalled the experience of seeing his new costume in person, as well as the comic-accurate color scheme it would have: