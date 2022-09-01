Spider-Man: No Way Home Re-Release Will Have A New Post-Credits Scene

Guess what, spider-heads! "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is coming back to theaters, presumably because cinemas are so desperate for something to show that isn't "Top Gun: Maverick" that they'd resort to just screening movies from last year again with slightly new content and call it a day — and just wait until they re-release a 13-year-old movie and you have to act surprised when James Cameron once again dominates theaters.

The "More Fun Stuff Version" of "No Way Home" is set to include 11 whole minutes of footage, which brings the total runtime of Tom Holland's latest outing as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to a whopping 2 hours and 39 minutes, making it the second longest Marvel movie after "Avengers: Endgame." What's in those 11 minutes, you may ask? A whole lotta fun stuff, if you believe the title of the new version. But seriously, it is comprised of deleted scenes not included in the Blu-ray, and, according to a new report, a whole new post-credits scene.

Spoilers ahead for "Spider-Man: No Way Home."