Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Cut Release Date, Details & More

Remember when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was a major deal? We do, and the powers that be at Sony and Marvel Studios do, as well. That's because an extended cut of the film subtitled "The More Fun Stuff Version," was announced this past June. Details on the re-release, including its length, are scarce, but it has been announced that it will include extended and previously deleted scenes.

Of course, you could probably just watch "No Way Home" on Disney+ or purchase it from a digital retailer such as iTunes or Amazon. You can even purchase it on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. However, what's the fun in that? Besides, it likely won't include any of the newly-added scenes that Sony has touted as being extremely necessary to watch in theaters.

There's not a ton that has been publicly released about "The More Fun Stuff Version" of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." However, there are still some critical details that fans should know before it swings into theaters.