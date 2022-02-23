Spider-Man: No Way Home Recreates The Spider-Man Meme, You Know The One

Alright, still here? Good, because it's long past time that we got down to brass tacks and spoke frankly about the fact that, yes, all three Spider-Men actually did come together and meet up face-to-face-to-face in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and the MCU's Tom Holland all tried to play coy about it for a long time. (Well, Maguire mostly avoided all that hubbub by simply staying out of the limelight, leaving Garfield and Holland to constantly lie ... and sometimes not all that convincingly, either.) In any case, the movie obviously played out like a mix between a live-action version of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and, well, a recreation of that fan-favorite meme from the 1967 "Spider-Man" cartoon, involving two Spider-Men pointing at each other.

Speak of the devil, however, and the memes will appear. After continuing to downplay any big reveals even well after "No Way Home" smashed box office records and the stars themselves began openly talking about their top-secret appearances, both Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have apparently decided that today, February 23, 2022, is finally the day when we no longer have to pretend that none of us can see the spider-shaped elephant in the room. (Okay, my bad, as an arachnophobe I'd be the first one to admit that that's a horrific mental image.) To get to the point, neither major studio behind the film is playing coy anymore. Check out the fun meme tweeted out earlier today by the official "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Twitter account:

of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: https://t.co/Rythp0WfkU pic.twitter.com/pOmV6y3lJr — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022

Now, you might think that the big news here concerns that home release date (which we already covered previously), but in reality this meme provides us the perfect opportunity to address Spider-butt-gate, stemming from credible allegations that one of the actors needed to wear a fake butt, and get to the (ahem) bottom of it, once and for all. Tellingly, you'll notice that Maguire's is the only one given any prominent airtime while the other two are carefully hidden away. Thus, we're inclined to absolve Maguire of all suspicion (it looks normal!) and set our sights on either Garfield or Holland as the ultimate culprit. Given that Holland suggested that it belonged to one of his co-stars, I'm afraid I must point the finger at Garfield.

Case closed. Go forth, enjoy Spider-memes, and watch "No Way Home" at home on April 12, 2022.