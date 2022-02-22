Superhero Bits: A Spider-Man Actor Wore A Fake Butt, The Art Of The Batman Book & More

We recently learned that all of the Marvel Netflix shows will be leaving the streaming service at the end of the month. What is going to happen to them beyond that? It is in the hands of Disney and Marvel Studios now but no answers have been provided. "Luke Cage" showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker has weighed in on the matter, revealing recently on Twitter that he is rewatching the series while he still has the chance.

Rewatching Luke Cage while I can on Netflix. They're going to do what they do. It's theirs. I just hope they don't sit on it for years to allow for an easier reboot, or re-air it with a different mix, or the N-Word muted. I'd love to do commentary tracks, or the original credits — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) February 21, 2022

This doesn't sound like the most optimistic bit of input but it's understandable. Marvel Studios is exercising a lot of control over these characters and even acknowledging this corner of the MCU has been a challenge, with Daredevil's inclusion in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" arguably the only real acknowledgment to date. Hopefully, the shows will be moved to Hulu or even Disney+ without too many edits. Those interested can check out Coker's whole thread on Twitter, which contains a lot more commentary on the show and some ideas that didn't make the final cut.