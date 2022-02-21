The Batman NBA TV Spot: This Is Your Legacy, Bruce Wayne...

At first, you really cannot believe what you're seeing, as the surprise TV spot is also accompanied with the sighting of the Bat-signal in the night sky, and Batman himself on the roof. As if this itself wasn't bonkers enough, the TV spot begins with the words, "unmask the truth," written in The Riddler's signature green font, followed by his distorted voice saying, "This is your legacy, Bruce Wayne." The Riddler's message, or rather, threat to unmask the truth about Gotham City corruption and Bruce's parents' involvement, plays out like a real-life broadcast hijack, which is followed by a teaser that contains glimpses of newer footage.

The term "vengeance" is dropped too many times, doubly confirming the central theme of Reeves' noir-thriller, although the term has differing connotations for every character involved. As hinted in previous sneak-peeks and trailers, The Riddler is a formidable adversary for both Bruce and Gotham, as he seems to have access to secrets that not even "the world's greatest detective" is aware of. His trail of increasingly cryptic clues and riddles (heavily inspired by the Zodiac Killer's style) only adds a sense of urgency, as everything feels like a race against time — after all, a ticking time bomb is literally featured in the funeral scene.

We also see variations of the chase sequence between Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Batman, Selina Kyle's (Zoe Kravitz) quippy conversations with our masked vigilante, and multiple shots of Batman beating up goons in particularly badass ways.

"The Batman" also stars Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and Andy Serkis.

Here is the official synopsis:

"When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City."

"The Batman" is scheduled for release in theaters on March 4, 2022.