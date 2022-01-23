The Batman Funeral Clip Shows Peter Sarsgaard's Gil Colson Making Quite An Entrance

The "Batman" scene begins with Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne attending the funeral of Don Mitchell Jr, the (now former) mayor of Gotham. We learned in another trailer that Don was murdered by the Riddler (Paul Dano), and now it looks like the shadowy madman is making sure he won't rest in peace.

Political candidate Bella Réal (Jayme Lawson) tells Bruce about her plans to change Gotham by running for mayor, which is kind of awkward considering the fact that they're literally at the dead mayor's funeral, but I guess that's politics. Their conversation ends without a word from Bruce, who casts a look of concern at a little boy, then eavesdrops on a nearby conversation between Jeffrey Wright's James Gordon and some police officers. "Gil Colson is missing," one uniformed man says, unaware of the fact that Gil Colson is about to crash the funeral.

Seconds later, there is an unseen commotion outside of the church where the funeral is being held, and Bruce briefly locks eyes with a shadowy figure who appears to be none other than Edward Nashton, aka the Riddler. There's little time for Bruce to act before chaos ensues, but at least he manages to rescue the little boy from the aforementioned car crash. The funeral attendees also scramble to get out of the way of the speeding vehicle, but they don't immediately leave the church. Maybe the citizens of Gotham are so desensitized to the violence of their city that they wanted to stick around for the show — or maybe they knew Peter Sarsgaard was in the car and didn't want to miss out on meeting a celebrity. It's a mystery.

Poor survival instincts of Gotham's populace aside, District Attorney Gil Colson emerges from the damaged vehicle sporting an explosive necklace, a duct tape muzzle that reads "No More Lies," and a message from the Riddler directly to the Batman himself. A phone rings, presumably one that's linked to the bomb around Colson's neck, and everyone finally decides it's a good idea to evacuate the area. The scene ends on a cliffhanger, with Bruce Wayne looking broody, moody, and concerned as ever while the helpless Colson stands there with his life hanging in the balance.

We'll have to wait until the March 4 release date of "The Batman" to find out exactly how our Caped Crusader will handle this sudden eruption of madness.