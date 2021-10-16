Decoding The Batman Trailer's Floor Of Clues

Warner Bros. released a spectacular new trailer for Matt Reeves' "The Batman" during this year's DC FanDome event, and one of the trailer's most intriguing moments comes about a minute and twenty seconds into it.

Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne is standing in the Batcave trying to decipher clues left by The Riddler (Paul Dano). Instead of using a Bat-computer or a Bat-spreadsheet or running information through a Bat-database (a "Batabase," if you will) like you or I might do in that situation, he does what I presume all traumatized orphan billionaire detectives do when they encounter a tough conundrum: he spray paints a big question mark in the center of the floor, lays out all of the evidence, and sets up a trio of red bulbed lamps and an overhead blacklight to create the perfect ambiance for riddle-solvin'. My man saw John Locke trying to figure out the hatch symbols in season 2 of "Lost" and was like, "THAT's the vibe I'm going for."

Let's take a closer look at those clues and see if we can do a little riddle solving ourselves.