Peacemaker Season 2 Ordered By HBO Max, James Gunn Set To Direct The Entire New Season

We can't exactly say this news was unexpected. "Peacemaker" only needed a few weeks to shoot to the top of the streaming metrics on a worldwide basis, as we recently reported that a third-party analytics company called the show "the biggest series in the world." WarnerMedia clearly liked what it saw as the numbers started rolling in with each episode, enough to officially give the green light (the prepared statements suggest this has been a fait accompli for quite some time now) before the season has even finished airing. The boost from the announcement will surely be reflected in tomorrow's numbers for the season 1 finale, as viewers can watch comfortably knowing that the story won't necessarily end for good, or on a cliffhanger or unresolved plot points.

James Gunn also celebrated the news of the season 2 renewal on Twitter, posting, "That's right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @HBOMax – and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker"

Thatâ€™s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @HBOMax – and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/wZSZBivrDQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 16, 2022

And, of course, the star of the show John Cena let his thoughts be known on the subject:

"I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to 'Peacemaker' and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series."

As mentioned, viewers can look forward to the season finale tomorrow on HBO Max and, subsequently, a whole new batch of season 2 episodes to come at a to-be-announced date. Stay tuned to /Film for more updates as they come in!