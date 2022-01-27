Peacemaker Is The Biggest TV Series In The World Right Now

It's always treacherous diving into the murky waters of Streaming Numbers. Every streaming service wants to claim a victory lap when they have a hit, but at the same time they're reluctant to release actual numbers on the regular. In short, they want to celebrate their wins and hide their losses in obscurity.

The latest bit of news is a Business Insider piece that says HBO Max's "Peacemaker" is the biggest series in the world right now, surpassing "The Book of Boba Fett" on Disney+ and "The Witcher" on Netflix.

Their source is a company called Parrot Analytics, a third party service that measures audience demand. This is already better than a Netflix press release because it's coming from outside the company taking the win, in this case HBO Max, but there's still a lot that is unclear, not the least of which are the actual number of viewers.