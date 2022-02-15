Spider-Man: No Way Home Passes Avatar As The Third-Highest Grossing Domestic Movie Ever
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has just accomplished yet another Herculean feat at the box office, overtaking James Cameron's "Avatar" in North America. Indeed, after two months of dominating the domestic charts, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the third-highest-grossing film ever in the U.S. The question is, how long can Spidey hold onto the title?
According to Variety, "No Way Home" now has earned $760.9 million at the domestic box office giving it just enough to overtake "Avatar," which collected $760.5 million during its original run and through its various re-releases. The third entry in Tom Holland's "Spider-Man" trilogy now sits at number three on the all-time domestic chart behind only "Avengers: Endgame" ($858 million) and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($936 million). Interestingly enough, Holland also had a role in "Endgame" and auditioned for a role in "The Force Awakens." So he's got the touch of gold, it would seem.
Globally it's a different picture, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" currently sitting in the number six spot, having crossed the $1.8 billion mark over the weekend. "Avatar," meanwhile," remains the king of the hill with a staggering $2.847 billion total. "Endgame" briefly managed to surpass Cameron's 2009 sci-fi mega-blockbuster, but a very successful re-release in China last year put "Avatar" back over the top. That re-release earned a hugely impressive $57.5 million.
Spider-Man May Not Hold The Crown For Long
For now, at least, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios get to enjoy having their latest collaboration sitting above the mighty James Cameron, but that may not last forever. Let us not forget that "Avatar 2" is finally set to hit theaters in December — a full 13 years after the original first debuted. It is all but certain that Disney will do a wider re-release in North America (and likely around the world) of the first movie to allow new audiences to become familiar with the "Avatar" world again before the sequel arrives.
With that in mind, it's entirely possible — if not probable — that "Avatar" will once again find its way back into the top three. "No Way Home" is still pulling in solid money week-to-week, but it is certainly slowing down as more competition comes down the pipeline. The money train will stop soon.
Given what "Avatar" was able to make in its re-release in China, it stands to reason that a wide re-release in North America could do gangbusters business as well. We'll see how much cushion Spidey can put between himself and the inhabitants of Pandora between now and the time its theatrical run ends but this could get interesting in the coming months.
"Avatar 2" is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.