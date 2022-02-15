Spider-Man: No Way Home Passes Avatar As The Third-Highest Grossing Domestic Movie Ever

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has just accomplished yet another Herculean feat at the box office, overtaking James Cameron's "Avatar" in North America. Indeed, after two months of dominating the domestic charts, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the third-highest-grossing film ever in the U.S. The question is, how long can Spidey hold onto the title?

According to Variety, "No Way Home" now has earned $760.9 million at the domestic box office giving it just enough to overtake "Avatar," which collected $760.5 million during its original run and through its various re-releases. The third entry in Tom Holland's "Spider-Man" trilogy now sits at number three on the all-time domestic chart behind only "Avengers: Endgame" ($858 million) and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($936 million). Interestingly enough, Holland also had a role in "Endgame" and auditioned for a role in "The Force Awakens." So he's got the touch of gold, it would seem.

Globally it's a different picture, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" currently sitting in the number six spot, having crossed the $1.8 billion mark over the weekend. "Avatar," meanwhile," remains the king of the hill with a staggering $2.847 billion total. "Endgame" briefly managed to surpass Cameron's 2009 sci-fi mega-blockbuster, but a very successful re-release in China last year put "Avatar" back over the top. That re-release earned a hugely impressive $57.5 million.