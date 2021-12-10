How Tom Holland Blew His Audition For Star Wars

Tom Holland has mentioned his failed "Star Wars" audition in passing before, but now we're finally getting privy to the details. According to a new interview with YouTube's Hot Ones, it turns out the actor lost all composure during a line reading for the latest trilogy, collapsing into a giggle fit that he couldn't come back from. To be fair, it sounds like a pretty funny situation.

So who was Holland hoping to play in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"? None other than hero Finn (John Boyega), the former stormtrooper who defects to join Rey (Daisy Ridley) and others on the side of the Jedi. Auditions for the sequel trilogy were likely held around 2014, so for this story to work, you'll have to picture a version of Holland that's just a bit older than he was in his breakout role in "The Impossible." Got an image of tiny Tom Holland in your head? Good.