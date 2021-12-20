It's Spider, Man! Meet The Human Raised By Na'vi In Avatar 2

Everyone has Spider-Mania right now, folks. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is currently setting the box office on fire, smashing pandemic records (and hopefully not becoming a super-spreader event?) to the tune of the second-biggest domestic opening weekend ever. But if you thought that fact went unnoticed by filmmaker James Cameron, who holds several box office records of his own, then think again. Not that Cameron needed any further motivation in bringing his decades-long dream project to life, but perhaps a little competition can't hurt. Clearly, the only reasonable response to the over-performance of "Spider-Man" is for Cameron to add a character named "Spider" to his own movie. Full disclosure: I never passed a business class, but this logic makes sense to me!

In all seriousness, we're chalking up this reveal to an amusing sense of timing from a filmmaker who clearly has his finger on the pulse ... though it remains to be seen if that proves true for a widespread appetite for more "Avatar" films in the first place. Conventional wisdom, however, suggests never to bet against James Cameron. Without further ado, meet Spider! The details come courtesy of Empire, as we're finally getting a look at what Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) have been up to since the events of the original film over 12 (!) years ago. Not only has the couple raised three Na'vi kids of their own, named Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss), but they've also adopted a fourth human child: Javier Socorro (played by actor Jack Champion), who goes by the name of Spider.

But this isn't a completely happy family dynamic, according to producer Jon Landau. "Jake took him in, but Neytiri always saw him as one of the people who destroyed her home and killed her father," Landau says, further explaining that, "If you look at what [James Cameron] does in his movies, he writes in universal themes that are bigger than the genre of any one movie. This time around, we're taking Jake and Neytiri and building the most universal theme of all around them. Which is family. Jake comes from the human world, Neytiri from the Na'vi world. So, they're like a modern mixed-race couple, raising kids who perhaps feel they don't belong to one world or another."