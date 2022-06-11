Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings Back Into Theaters With A 'Fun Stuff' Edition

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is returning to theaters this September with "The More Fun Stuff Version." Over Labor Day weekend, "No Way Home" will enjoy a re-release "with added and extended scenes" bringing that fun stuff to the U.S. and Canada. According to the movie's various social media feeds (Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook), more participating countries will be announced soon.

Tickets for "Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version" will go on sale Tuesday, August 9, 2022, with screenings — including some in Premium Large Format theaters — set to begin Friday, September 2, 2022. "No Way Home" is already available on home media, of course; it even set a new sales record the week of its digital release, on top of it overtaking "Avatar" at the domestic box office and now being the sixth highest-grossing film of all time. Chances are, you already own the movie and could theoretically watch it as many times as you want in the comfort of your own spider web.

If, for some reason, though, you find yourself far from home, perhaps even stuck with no way home, you will have the option to see the movie on the big screen again with these added and extended scenes.