Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings Back Into Theaters With A 'Fun Stuff' Edition
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is returning to theaters this September with "The More Fun Stuff Version." Over Labor Day weekend, "No Way Home" will enjoy a re-release "with added and extended scenes" bringing that fun stuff to the U.S. and Canada. According to the movie's various social media feeds (Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook), more participating countries will be announced soon.
Tickets for "Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version" will go on sale Tuesday, August 9, 2022, with screenings — including some in Premium Large Format theaters — set to begin Friday, September 2, 2022. "No Way Home" is already available on home media, of course; it even set a new sales record the week of its digital release, on top of it overtaking "Avatar" at the domestic box office and now being the sixth highest-grossing film of all time. Chances are, you already own the movie and could theoretically watch it as many times as you want in the comfort of your own spider web.
If, for some reason, though, you find yourself far from home, perhaps even stuck with no way home, you will have the option to see the movie on the big screen again with these added and extended scenes.
See it 292 more times
Some folks here at /Film saw "Spider-Man: No Way Home" three times on opening weekend. Others prefer to marathon 30 hours of Marvel movies before the release of the next big one. One Florida man and super-fan named Ramiro Alanis was even more committed than that: after seeing "No Way Home" in theaters five times a day for weeks on end, he now holds the Guinness World Record for "most cinema productions attended of the same film." It only took him a whopping 292 screenings — without bathroom breaks or any other cheats — to achieve that record.
Ramirez was really reclaiming the record, which he had previously set by watching "Avengers: Endgame" 191 times in the theater in 2019. The moral of the story is that some competitive moviegoer will probably watch "Thor: Love and Thunder" 393 times, and so on and so forth, until eventually, all any of us ever do is sit around and watch Marvel movies all day with our eyes pried open like Alex DeLarge in "A Clockwork Orange" (which actually couldn't be seen in U.K. cinemas for 25 years, let alone seen ad nauseam like "No Way Home").
Personally, I saw "No Way Home" twice: once in the theater and once on home media the day before "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" came out. But what do I know about fun? You can check out "Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version" yourself beginning September 2, 2022.