Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer: Great Odin's Raven, The New Trailer For Taika Waititi's Super-Sequel Is Here

The cast of "Thor: Love and Thunder" includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor (or maybe we'll start calling him Odinson now?), Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, the King of New Asgard, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket. Of course, Waititi will play Korg, the best part of the last Thor movie.

The trailer release also came with a new official poster Tweeted by the film's official account:

Here is the synopsis for "Thor: Love and Thunder:"

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Directed by Waititi ("Thor: Ragnarok," "Jojo Rabbit") and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" will hit theaters like the Mighty Thor's reforged hammer Mjolnir on July 8, 2022.