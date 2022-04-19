Thor: Love And Thunder Features A Major Canon Error And We Are Outraged! Outraged!

On Monday, we finally got the long-awaited teaser trailer for the upcoming Marvel film "Thor: Love and Thunder." We were shown glimpses of Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) workout routine, his self-realization meditation on a mountaintop under a tree, his team-up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, the loss of his God buddy Falligar the Behemoth, and his meeting with Zeus (Russell Crowe). We also saw his two lovely blue eyes gazing at Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) ... wait, what?

Friends, this is a horrible travesty that must not go unaddressed! I am filled with righteous outrage and fury! Does no one check these things the way we observant fans do? Did Chris Hemsworth not remember having a contact lens shoved in his face before shooting every scene he appeared in during "Avengers: Endgame?" Will no one speak for the ass eye? No, wait. That didn't sound right. Let me explain.

In "Thor: Ragnarok," our God of Thunder's eye was put out by his sister Hela (Cate Blanchett), but in "Avengers: Infinity War," Rocket Raccoon (voice of Bradley Cooper), aka "sweet rabbit," as Thor calls him, offers Odinson a prosthetic eye. It's a lovely gesture, allowing Thor to remove the eye patch he'd been wearing and pop it right in. Sweet rabbit does offer one caveat after Thor puts the eye in the socket. He stole it from a man he'd made a bet with and snuck it off Contraxia in his ... well he doesn't exactly say "ass," but it's implied.